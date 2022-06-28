New M6toll appointment to deliver world class tolling system for UK’s best motorway

Michael Whelan

In his new role, Mr Whelan will oversee the implementation of the M6toll’s strategic ‘RoadAhead’ transformation programme, to deliver a world-class service to the 18 million drivers and businesses that use the motorway every year.

He will lead the roll-out of this programme, which spans a raft of technological initiatives. With the M6toll recently voted the UK’s best motorway in a poll of HGV drivers, commissioned by motorway services operator Roadchef, the plan is to deliver a transformational tolling system that will further enhance the customer experience.

As a senior level executive, with more than 20 years’ experience of delivering successful tolling projects around the world, Michael brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. Most recently, he worked as General Manager for Australian owned Transurban, one of the world’s largest tolling operators. He has been involved in pioneering projects in Australia and the United States and his expertise expands to areas such free flow tolling, express lanes, and high occupancy vehicle schemes.

Mr Whelan said: “I am looking forward to working with Midland Expressway Ltd during this exciting time, as we work to ensure the M6toll is the most technologically advanced and customer-orientated motorway in the UK.

“I relish the opportunity to again be involved in successfully delivering a world-class tolling system, with tangible benefits for local drivers and long-distance customers, the West Midland region, and the wider national strategic road network.”

Planning for ‘RoadAhead’ has been ongoing for over 12 months and Mr Whelan will complete the implementation of the programme initiated by predecessor Andy Cliffe.

The rollout of the ‘RoadAhead’ programme is now moving through the gears, with Midland Expressway Ltd investing across the business in transformational digital systems, that will enhance the customer experience and deliver further time efficiencies for journeys.

For instance, the roadside Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras provide the capability to capture licence plate data and facilitate contactless and cashless payments. Currently available for account customers, the M6toll is working to make the service available to all road-users in the future.

An initial trial with HGV operators and local car drivers has proved to be successful, with all journeys and transactions managed via the M6toll website – whether for a single vehicle or a large fleet spread across multiple depots.

Further plans for the tolling system include expanding the current 16 ANPR enabled lanes to a full deployment across all 45 lanes, upgrading point of sale technology, and developing an enhanced control room facility to increase the information available to the remote operations team.

A new e-commerce and customer management solution will also be implemented, to ensure smooth and efficient operations and improved customer service for the 50,000 drivers who use the road each day.