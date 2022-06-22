Accountants take on Three Peaks

The Three Peaks team

Staff from Haines Watts’ offices in Birmingham, Tamworth, Ashby, Hereford and Worcester will tackle the three highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales in just 24 hours to raise £20,000 for Acorns Children’s Hospice.

They will drive 462 miles, walk 23 miles and scale 3,064 metres up Mount Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis in a bid to help the charity provide care and support to life limited and life threatened children.

Former Worcester county cricketer Gareth Andrew, now regional marketing manager at Haines Watts, will take the challenge one step further, opting to cycle from Worcester to Fort William to join up with the rest of his colleagues.