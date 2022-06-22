Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Accountants take on Three Peaks

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

A team of 16 West Midlands accountants are swapping their spreadsheets and profit and loss forecast for hiking boots and all-weather clothing as they attempt the National Three Peaks challenge for the first time in July.

The Three Peaks team
The Three Peaks team

Staff from Haines Watts’ offices in Birmingham, Tamworth, Ashby, Hereford and Worcester will tackle the three highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales in just 24 hours to raise £20,000 for Acorns Children’s Hospice.

They will drive 462 miles, walk 23 miles and scale 3,064 metres up Mount Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis in a bid to help the charity provide care and support to life limited and life threatened children.

Former Worcester county cricketer Gareth Andrew, now regional marketing manager at Haines Watts, will take the challenge one step further, opting to cycle from Worcester to Fort William to join up with the rest of his colleagues.

The all-rounder, who picked up 238 first class and 206 white ball wickets in his career, will pedal more than 480 miles in five days to raise awareness of the excellent work of the charity and to ensure the company hits its £20,000 total.

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News