Senior promotion at LCP

Ben Chislett

Ben Chislett, who joined the company in January as UK head of retail, has been appointed managing director of retail.

The announcement follows a raft of internal promotions at the business, whose headquarters is based in Kingswinford.

James Buchanan, group managing director, said: "LCP has gone from strength to strength, particularly in the retail sector, where we have grown our assets significantly over the past 24 months, investing more than £225 million in regional centres and local parades.

“Our sector-leading asset managers understand how to connect with communities and add value to our assets, which places us in a really strong position for continued growth of the company and wider group.”

Mr Chislett added: “Since joining LCP I've been impressed with its assertive and positive acquisition programme and its ambitious plans for adding to the UK portfolio and improving the assets. As retail managing director, I'll be driving this further as we look to invest carefully and intelligently.”