New head of brand marketing

Mark Edge

He joins the business with more than 20 years’ experience in the food and drink sector having previously held senior marketing roles with Cott Beverages, SHS Drinks and Ornua.

He takes the role at an important time for Purity Soft Drinks as it looks to capitalise on the strong growth its brands are achieving.

Juiceburst has increased its revenues 88 per cent year on year, growing more than nine times faster than the overall soft drinks market. Meanwhile, its Firefly brand has achieved a 32 per cent rise in revenues over the past year, growing at three times the pace of the soft drinks market as a whole.

Mr Edge’s appointment will see him lead the business’s marketing efforts across both brands as it gears up to activate significant marketing investment across the remainder of the year.

Sarah Baldwin, chief executive at Purity Soft Drinks, said: “Right now, it’s a really exciting time for the business. We’re seeing strong growth for both our Juiceburst and Firefly brands, which are perfectly positioned to meet rising consumer and retailer demand for healthy, HFSS compliant juices and soft drinks.

“It’s great to be able to welcome Mark to the business at a time when we have such momentum behind us. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role and I’m looking forward to working with him as we gear up to launch some of our most ambitious marketing plans to date."

Founded in 1892, Purity Soft Drinks has been operating from its site in Wednesbury for 130 years. Its Juiceburst brand offers a range of fruit juice drinks which count towards consumers’ recommended five daily portions of fruit and vegetables. Firefly’s range of drinks are crafted using a blend of still water, fruit juice and botanical extracts. Both contain no added sugar, artificial colours or flavours. They are also vegan friendly and HFSS compliant.

Juiceburst’s stockists include Tesco, Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury’s. Firefly’s stockists include Booths, Waitrose and Ocado. Both brands are also available to order directly online.