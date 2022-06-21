Cabinet manufacturer opening door to growth with new investment

Mark Meakin, relationship manager, Lloyds Bank; Daniel Hughes, marketing director, Getley and Julie Cranmer, associate director for asset finance, Lloyds Bank

Getley UK, which specialises in bespoke kitchen, bedroom and bathroom cabinets, has used a £450,000 asset finance package from Lloyds Bank to invest in the new equipment at its recently-opened site in Hixon, near Stafford. It will support Getley’s specialist Alku operations, which is focussed on higher value products.

The new equipment will mean the firm can manufacture all elements of the cabinets it produces on site and increase the efficiency of the manufacturing process. It will enable the business to increase its overall output by more than one-third. As a result, it hopes to increase its turnover by 43 per cent and double the number of people it employs within the next five years.

The move to the new site will create around 30 jobs in Getley’s production team and will provide opportunities for people to develop their skills on the job with guidance from members of the experienced Getley team.

Emanuela Getley, finance director at Getley UK, said: “The growth of the business has accelerated rapidly over the past couple of years and it quickly became clear that we needed to increase our capacity. The new machinery will mean we can do more on site, which gives us greater control over the different processes, and means we have more capacity and the potential to make a wider range of products.

“We faced some challenges during the move but securing the funding we needed was one of the most straightforward aspects of the process. The guidance we received from the Lloyds Bank team has been incredibly important and we’re looking forward to continuing our relationship with them as we grow further.”

Julie Cranmer, associate director, asset finance at Lloyds Bank, said: “Getley UK has enjoyed really impressive growth and we’re pleased to support them with the investment they need to ensure they can continue on this trajectory.”