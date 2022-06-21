AWI hits £30k Wired for Good milestone

Mark Venables (AWI) with Abigail Coulson (Acorns Children’s Hospice)

The UK manufacturer of round, flat and profile wire has donated £7,500 to the crucial work of Acorns Children’s Hospice to help it continue to provide respite, short breaks, end of life and emergency care across its three locations in Birmingham, Walsall and Worcester.

Bosses at the Brierley Hill firm have been long-term admirers of the charity and the way it provides a homely environment where children can take part in a range of fun and therapeutic activities, from arts and crafts sessions to hydrotherapy.

To mark the 75th anniversary of AWI in 2021, the company agreed to support several local charities and donated £22,500 to Mary Stevens Hospice in Stourbridge, the Chris Westwood Charity for Children with Physical Disabilities and the Giving Hands Mission.

“It was an easy decision to continue the ‘Wired for Good’ campaign for a further 12 months and we’re delighted that Acorns is the recipient that takes us to our £30,000 charitable milestone,” said Tom Mander, managing director designate at Alloy Wire International.

“None of us can imagine what life is like for families caring for children with complex needs, but Acorns and their outstanding staff have the skills to give families the love care and support they need. We know this donation will help benefit the hundreds of families in the local area that rely on Acorns.”

He continued: “There are a lot of parents who work at AWI, and we wanted to do what we can to help with the running costs of the three hospices. You never know when it may be your family that needs the expert support and care.”

Established in 1998, Acorns Children’s Hospice has become one of the West Midlands best-known charities, supporting hundreds of children and families every year. Its health and social care professionals provide a range of services, including bereavement support and advocacy, as well as a number of dedicated support groups, helping to reduce the isolation some families can face during these difficult times.

The charity needs £27,000 per day to provide its vital services and it relies on donations and fundraising by the community and local businesses for the bulk of this amount.

Abigail Coulson, partnerships fundraising manager at Acorns, said: “We are so grateful to AWI for donating this phenomenal amount towards our work to mark their 75th anniversary. Acorns relies on donations to continue, so this amount will make a real difference, not just to us, but to the other excellent local charities that are set to benefit.

“The West Midlands never ceases to amaze us with its kindness, but equally important is the awareness raising that donations like this achieve for us. When people get to see what we do first-hand and the impact we can have on lives, it gives them another reason to give us their support, which is really important.”