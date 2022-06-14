Alloy Wire returns to international exhibition

Working on a new alloy

Alloy Wire International, from Brierley Hill, is returning to Dusseldorf for the first time since Covid-19 and is expecting to target spring, semiconductor and fasteners manufacturers involved in automotive, aerospace, electronics and the booming oil and gas sector.

The company, which has recently invested more than £500,000 into a new warehouse extension in the UK, will take 10 staff over to Germany as it looks to reinforce its reputation as a hub of technical knowledge for clients and suppliers.

This will be reinforced by sales representatives covering more than 13 individual territories, reflecting the truly global nature of Wire 2022.

Mark Venables, managing director at AWI, said: “This event has been a long time coming and will be a fantastic showcase for everyone connected with the wire industry.

“With all the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, our customers are really looking for security of supply and that involves knowing there is the right volume and variety of material available and that we can still deliver within our expected short lead times.”

He continued: “Every decision we made during Covid-19 was taken to ensure we continued to give the same level of manufacturing quality and reliable delivery, and this has paid off with the start of this year turning out to be our busiest yet, something we hope to build on at Wire 2022.

“Our biggest ever stand will have display cases with sample round, flat and shaped wire alongside a video screen showing behind-the-scenes manufacturing processes of wire being produced in our factory in the UK.”

Alloy Wire International will use the industry’s largest show to introduce INCONEL: 617, a nickel-chromium-cobalt-molybdenum-aluminium alloy.

This is its latest addition to a range of more than 60 alloys, and delivers a combination of increased strength and stability at elevated temperatures (up to 1100C/2012F).