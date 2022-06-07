Notification Settings

Chamber panel discussion on skills

By John CorserPublished:

Outgoing Black Country Chamber of Commerce chief executive Corin Crane's final public event for the organisation will be on June 29.

The chamber is holding an hour-long panel discussion with partners in its new This is the Black Country campaign at Wolverhampton Racecourse from 8am.

It will explore the skills the region needs to allow its businesses to compete locally, nationally and globally.

Ensuring the region has the right skills to keep our businesses innovative and productive remains high on the agenda.

Panelists will include Richard Bourne, regional manager of Pertemps, Professor Paul Sissons, co-head of the Management Research Centre at the University of Wolverhampton Business School and Richard Lane, chief executive and founder of EBC Group.

It is free to attend for both members and non-members. To booka place visit blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events/29062022/skills-for-the-region-this-is-the-black-country/

John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

