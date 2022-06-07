Chamber panel discussion on skills

The chamber is holding an hour-long panel discussion with partners in its new This is the Black Country campaign at Wolverhampton Racecourse from 8am.

It will explore the skills the region needs to allow its businesses to compete locally, nationally and globally.

Ensuring the region has the right skills to keep our businesses innovative and productive remains high on the agenda.

Panelists will include Richard Bourne, regional manager of Pertemps, Professor Paul Sissons, co-head of the Management Research Centre at the University of Wolverhampton Business School and Richard Lane, chief executive and founder of EBC Group.