Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

LCP announces legal team promotions

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

London and Cambridge Properties, the national commercial property and investment company, has announced a number of key promotions within its in-house legal team, together with a new appointment.

Ruth Bourton, Richard Honick and Neil Harrison
Ruth Bourton, Richard Honick and Neil Harrison

Richard Honick has been appointed to the role of associate legal director. He joined LCP in 2015 as senior legal counsel in the company's Kingswinford headquarters.

Neil Harrison and Ruth Bourton, also based in the headquarters at the Pensnett Estate, have been promoted to senior legal counsel, as has Robin Kennedy, a dual qualified solicitor based in the group’s Scotland office.

Joining the legal team is Danielle Hall, who has been appointed as legal counsel. An experienced commercial real estate lawyer, she joins LCP in a newly created role that will see her dividing her time between the LCP London office in Millbank and Maddox Street, London, where Evolve Estates, affiliated with the LCP Group of companies, is based. This latest appointment bolsters the legal resource at the LCP Group to a team of eight in-house lawyers.

Amy James, legal director and head of legal,at LCP, said: "The LCP Group has experienced strong growth over the past few years, which is reflected in the development and expansion of the in-house legal department in our regional offices and headquarters.

“These are all well-earned promotions and I wish my colleagues every success in their new roles. We are also very pleased to welcome Danielle to a newly created post, and her considerable experience, particularly in the retail and leisure sectors, will further enhance the service offered by the team."

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News