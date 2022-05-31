LCP announces legal team promotions

Ruth Bourton, Richard Honick and Neil Harrison

Richard Honick has been appointed to the role of associate legal director. He joined LCP in 2015 as senior legal counsel in the company's Kingswinford headquarters.

Neil Harrison and Ruth Bourton, also based in the headquarters at the Pensnett Estate, have been promoted to senior legal counsel, as has Robin Kennedy, a dual qualified solicitor based in the group’s Scotland office.

Joining the legal team is Danielle Hall, who has been appointed as legal counsel. An experienced commercial real estate lawyer, she joins LCP in a newly created role that will see her dividing her time between the LCP London office in Millbank and Maddox Street, London, where Evolve Estates, affiliated with the LCP Group of companies, is based. This latest appointment bolsters the legal resource at the LCP Group to a team of eight in-house lawyers.

Amy James, legal director and head of legal,at LCP, said: "The LCP Group has experienced strong growth over the past few years, which is reflected in the development and expansion of the in-house legal department in our regional offices and headquarters.