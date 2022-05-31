Notification Settings

Erodex supports workplace initiatives

By John Corser
Published:

Aerospace supplier Erodex UK is supporting the Workplace Health at One You Walsall and Healthy Years Ahead initiatives to help its employees and the local community to become more aware of the benefits of living a healthy, active lifestyle.

Paul Lewin, Healthy Years AheadDeborah Bayliss, ErodexRebecca Monaf, One You Walsall
Workplace Health at One You Walsall, funded by Walsall Council, is a free healthy lifestyle service dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of all residents across Walsall.

Their services exist to help residents make the best choices for their lifestyle, from health and fitness to emotional wellbeing.

Erodex is the UK's leading supplier of graphites and EDM consumables to the aerospace industry, as well as state-of-the-art graphite machining. The company employs 85 people across two sites in Darlaston and Tipper Trading Estate, Halesowen and a site in Croydon.

Erodex HR manager Deborah Bayliss comments: “As a business we were looking to engage our employees in health and wellbeing initiatives and saw the opportunity to become involved with Workplace Health at One You Walsall, in addition to the Healthy Years Ahead initiative, which works with individuals of 40 years of age and older.

“So far, we have held a workplace event to engage employees and introduce the initiatives. From this we gained expressions of interest in services offered by the organisations.

“There has been a great response and we are looking to book in a practitioner to deliver two full days of health assessments for our employees. From these we will plan future health and wellbeing sessions in the workplace and signpost to outside services and organisations."

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

