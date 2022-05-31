Erodex supports workplace initiatives

Paul Lewin, Healthy Years AheadDeborah Bayliss, ErodexRebecca Monaf, One You Walsall

Workplace Health at One You Walsall, funded by Walsall Council, is a free healthy lifestyle service dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of all residents across Walsall.

Their services exist to help residents make the best choices for their lifestyle, from health and fitness to emotional wellbeing.

Erodex is the UK's leading supplier of graphites and EDM consumables to the aerospace industry, as well as state-of-the-art graphite machining. The company employs 85 people across two sites in Darlaston and Tipper Trading Estate, Halesowen and a site in Croydon.

Erodex HR manager Deborah Bayliss comments: “As a business we were looking to engage our employees in health and wellbeing initiatives and saw the opportunity to become involved with Workplace Health at One You Walsall, in addition to the Healthy Years Ahead initiative, which works with individuals of 40 years of age and older.

“So far, we have held a workplace event to engage employees and introduce the initiatives. From this we gained expressions of interest in services offered by the organisations.