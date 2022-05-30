HMV's new store open at centre

The new HMV shop at Merry Hill Shopping Centre

The music and entertainment chain has moved from its old store to a new site in the Upper Mall in th former Christmas House unit.

The new 6,738 sq ft shop opened on Thursday, May 26 and offers more than 20,000 different products including 4,700 different vinyl albums

Martin Johnson, the store manager, said: “We’re excited to take HMV Merry Hill to a new space, offering even more of the best in entertainment across pop culture, music, film and TV.”

Centre manager Jonathan Poole said: “HMV is a firm favourite among shoppers at Merry Hill and their new store really fits with our ambition of bringing the most dynamic brands to the centre."