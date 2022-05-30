Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

HMV's new store open at centre

By John CorserBrierley HillBusiness PicksPublished:

The centre manager at Merry Hill has welcomed the opening of HMV's new shop.

The new HMV shop at Merry Hill Shopping Centre
The new HMV shop at Merry Hill Shopping Centre

The music and entertainment chain has moved from its old store to a new site in the Upper Mall in th former Christmas House unit.

The new 6,738 sq ft shop opened on Thursday, May 26 and offers more than 20,000 different products including 4,700 different vinyl albums

Martin Johnson, the store manager, said: “We’re excited to take HMV Merry Hill to a new space, offering even more of the best in entertainment across pop culture, music, film and TV.”

Centre manager Jonathan Poole said: “HMV is a firm favourite among shoppers at Merry Hill and their new store really fits with our ambition of bringing the most dynamic brands to the centre."

He said the move was the latest in a series of store renovations across Merry Hill and follows H&M and the Body Shop, with more to come.

Business Picks
Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News