New £12m development for Kendrick Homes

White Horse Meadows

Stourbridge-based Kendrick Homes, which was established in 1880, is building a £12 million collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes at White Horse Meadows on the northern edge of Banbury.

There will be 40 properties in total, with 28 being sold exclusively by the company and the remaining 12 being affordable houses sold through a local housing association.

The homes have been designed with the natural beauty of the area in mind. They will be built using materials including Horton stone and slate roofing tiles, with the company’s renowned high-quality features and finishes throughout.

As part of Kendrick’s commitment to developing strong communities, it will also invest £1.15m in infrastructure projects, such as primary and secondary education and sport facilities.

“White Horse Meadows is a real landmark development for the business and gives potential buyers the opportunity to purchase a range of properties in one of the most sought-after locations in Oxfordshire,” explained Max Kendrick at Kendrick Homes.

“It gives you the best of all worlds, with the charm of an historic town on the edge of beautiful countryside, and direct links to the region’s major centres.”

He added: “Thanks to the nearby M40 being less than 10 minutes by car, Oxford and Royal Leamington Spa are just a short drive away, whilst the town’s railway station gets you into Birmingham and London in 50 and 60 minutes respectively.”

Kendrick Homes is committed to creating sustainable developments that utilise the latest technology to deliver houses that are energy efficient and kinder to the environment.

All the properties are fitted with photovoltaic panels, high performance insulation, low energy LED lighting, and ‘A-rated’ appliances, whilst electric charging points are also standard to help support the move to greener transport.

“This is our first ever development in Banbury and we are very proud to be creating a new community – for young professionals, couples and families – in such a special place.

“In addition to the £1.15m infrastructure spending, we will also be creating one acre of open space for everyone to enjoy and planting 10 trees in the National Forest for every property we build," said Mr Kendrick.