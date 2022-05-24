Notification Settings

CIOB appoints building safety expert to board of trustees

By John Corser

whg’s Director of Energy and Programme Management Paul Dockerill has been appointed to the Chartered Institute of Building’s board of trustees.

Paul Dockerill

Mr Dockerill, whose work to improve building safety has received national acclaim, has been selected to serve on the board for a period of three years.

He is one of just 16 trustees responsible for directing the affairs of the Institute – an international organisation with members across the world.

Mr Dockerill has worked in housing for more than 20 years. He has been instrumental in ensuring customers have a voice in building safety work. Achievements include spearheading a pioneering project to improve fire safety at whg’s 17 high-rise blocks, and being praised by Dame Judith, who recognised whg as a leader in building safety in her Industry Safety Steering Group report to the Secretary of State.

He is chairman of both the West Midlands Social Housing Fire Safety Group and the National Housing Federation’s National Building Safety Group in 2020. He also recently became Resident Engagement Ambassador on the national Housing Safety and Wellbeing Taskforce.

Mr Dockerill said: “The CIOB made me who I am today – it is down to them that I have been a director for the last 20 years and become who I am in the sector.

“I’m enormously proud to have been selected and look forward to bringing my knowledge and expertise around building safety to influence construction worldwide.”

Walsall-based whg is among the largest and most successful providers of high quality affordable homes in the Midlands. Currently housing more than 50,000 people in around 21,000 properties, it now has a presence in 18 local authority areas across the region. whg’s increasingly diverse portfolio has given it a presence in the market rent, commercial markets, including shared ownership and supported housing.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

