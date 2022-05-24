CIOB appoints building safety expert to board of trustees

Paul Dockerill

Mr Dockerill, whose work to improve building safety has received national acclaim, has been selected to serve on the board for a period of three years.

He is one of just 16 trustees responsible for directing the affairs of the Institute – an international organisation with members across the world.

Mr Dockerill has worked in housing for more than 20 years. He has been instrumental in ensuring customers have a voice in building safety work. Achievements include spearheading a pioneering project to improve fire safety at whg’s 17 high-rise blocks, and being praised by Dame Judith, who recognised whg as a leader in building safety in her Industry Safety Steering Group report to the Secretary of State.

He is chairman of both the West Midlands Social Housing Fire Safety Group and the National Housing Federation’s National Building Safety Group in 2020. He also recently became Resident Engagement Ambassador on the national Housing Safety and Wellbeing Taskforce.

Mr Dockerill said: “The CIOB made me who I am today – it is down to them that I have been a director for the last 20 years and become who I am in the sector.

“I’m enormously proud to have been selected and look forward to bringing my knowledge and expertise around building safety to influence construction worldwide.”