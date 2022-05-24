Busy Bees Nurseries offers flexibility to families

Children at a Busy Bees nursery

The Burntwood-based nursery group is partnering with Pebble, a global nursery booking provider, that allows parents to book extra ad-hoc childcare sessions as and when they need them.

Pebble will be rolled out across all of Busy Bees’ 379 nurseries across the UK, offering over 75,000 Busy Bees families with access to easily book sessions via their phone, laptop or tablet.

Yvonne Smillie, Managing Director of Busy Bees Scotland and operations lead for the project, said: “At Busy Bees, we understand just how busy our families are and how quickly plans may change. That’s where Pebble comes in, whether families need to take a little extra time off, go into the office or attend an event, we’re here to support families with those extra childcare sessions which can be booked out of hours, bringing peace of mind.

“This brand-new service keeps our families at the heart of everything we do, ensuring we can provide children with the best start in life in wonderful learning environments that they are already familiar with. We are so excited to be providing our parents with a new platform that will give them total convenience at their fingertips. Parents are always welcome to speak with our nursery teams to arrange additional sessions too, Pebble compliments this flexibility and is always available.”