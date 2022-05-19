HS2 celebrates milestone of 900th apprentice

Undated handout image of an artist's impression of an HS2 train on the Birmingham and Fazeley viaduct, part of the proposed route for the HS2 high speed rail scheme. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said "any outcome is possible" on HS2 amid fears the project could be scrapped after a review into its future is completed. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Sunday August 25, 2019. The next steps for the project and whether it is going to happen are something "we will know the answer to" by the end of the year once a Government-commissioned independent review has been looked at, he said. See PA story POLITICS HS2. Photo credit should read: HS2/PA Wire..NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder..

Its latest reporting figures also show it has passed the 900 new apprentice starts milestone with 98 added in the quarter.

It is just 20 months since full construction works began on first phase of the project, and HS2 is well on track to reach its target of 2,000 apprenticeships.

So far 923 apprentices have benefitted from HS2’s investment in their career development, as the project strives to create a talent pool that will drive forward the UK’s major infrastructure projects of the future and leave a lasting skills legacy.

The more than 2,000 new jobs have been added to the HS2 workforce, reflec the rapid momentum on the project during 2022 with civil construction works underway at over 300 sites between the West Midlands and London, and the Bill submitted to Parliament to extend the high speed network north to Manchester.

Mark Thurston, chief executive at HS2 Ltd, said: “2022 is shaping up to be a huge year for HS2. Our expanding workforce reflects the scale of progress we are making in delivering Britain’s new railway and supporting the Government’s drive to net zero, level up the country and build back better from the pandemic. With all three phases of the project now in progress, and two decades of construction work still ahead of us, the scale of opportunity for individuals and businesses on HS2 right across the UK continues to grow at pace.”