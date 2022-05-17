New directors announced at LCP

Rob Ellis, Rakesh Joshi, Simon Eatough and Barry Flint

Rob Ellis has been promoted to director of shopping centres, while Barry Flint is now director of tenant liaison. Director of leasing is Rakesh Joshi and Simon Eatough takes on the role of director of landlord and tenant. Jason Goss has also been promoted to director.

Martin Wade, Nick Bryson and David Charlton have been promoted to associate director and Paul Davies is now head of property management. Anneka Lowe is appointed head of marketing and PR.

All team members are based at LCP House, on the Pensnett Estate, Kingswinford, which it owns and manages.

James Buchanan, managing director of LCP, said: "After a sustained period of growth, which has seen us invest more than £302 million across our entire UK portfolio in the past year, I'm pleased to announce these key promotions at our West Midlands headquarters, which strengthens the senior team.