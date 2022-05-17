Growing business UCLS joins Fortec

UCLS has grow to have 17 depots

Founded in 2018, UCLS has experienced rapid growth to now have 17 depots across England, and has built its strong reputation on quality courier, same-day and two-man delivery services.

Joining the Fortec network, a subsidiary of the Pall-Ex Group, UCLS has strengthened its offering to include local, national and international palletised freight distribution.

Working collaboratively with Fortec’s expansive network of members across the UK, UCLS will provide coverage of the TF and WV postcode areas.

Fortec’s shareholder membership creates ownership and ensures that all shareholders work to uphold the strict quality standards of the network.

All shareholders are united in their efforts to ensure the best possible service is delivered not only for their customers, but their fellow shareholders too.

Eamon Johal is account manager with UCLS, and he explains why the business took the decision to join Fortec.

He comments: “Joining Fortec gave us the opportunity to complete our service offering and become a one stop shop for our customers, regardless of their logistical requirements.

“Our business model is well equipped to handle the increased freight volume we will see as shareholders in Fortec, and we are excited to share our success with the network.”

Ricky Sharma, UCLS’s Managing Director adds: “Fortec presents a great opportunity for us and I’m really looking forward to working with everyone in the network.

“This move will help us grow which then helps Fortec and its other members to grow. It is a win-win situation!”

Barry Byers is Pall-Ex Group’s managing director – UK business units and looks after the Fortec network.

“UCLS is a business that is very much on the rise.

“After just three-and-a-half years, they already have a considerable presence in the courier industry and now they are turning their expertise and determination to palletised freight.

“I have no doubt that their dedication and appetite to succeed will deliver rewards for the team at UCLS, their customers and the Fortec network as a whole.”