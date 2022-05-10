Vacuum & Atmosphere Services make net zero business pledge to cut environmental impact

A VAS team member at work

Vacuum & Atmosphere Services, which has its headquarters in Smethwick, will work through a programme of measures to play their part in cutting harm to the planet through practical steps such as improving fuel and energy efficiency in their operations.

Administered by Sustainability West Midlands on behalf of the West Midlands Combined Authority, the West Midlands Net Zero Business Pledge is undertaken by businesses wanting to be part of the region’s drive to ”lead the green revolution and become a net zero carbon economy by 2041”.

Developed with leading players in the region including BT, Severn Trent and the local Chambers of Commerce, the Net Zero Business Pledge helps companies to reduce carbon emissions, prepare for the impact of climate change and become ambassadors for the net zero carbon economy.

Recognised as UK leaders in vacuum and atmosphere furnaces, which are used in a range of industries including manufacturing and car building, VAS offer the complete service package to the heat treatment industry, from bespoke new furnaces to spare parts, all from their based in Middlemore Road, Smethwick.

VAS managing director Mike Long said the team were delighted to take on the West Midlands Net Zero Business Pledge as part of their wider plans to tackle their environmental impact. Mike said: “As VAS continues to grow, we are committed to making a positive difference on the impact on the planet not just through our own operations but through leading the way in our industry.

“As a business with a strong future, we want to cut our emissions and improve efficiency through practical steps which have an impact, working towards the net zero goal as we work with more customers and offer more services than ever before.”

Andy Nisbet, quality & health and safety manager for VAS, is acting as the company’s lead on net zero. He said: “VAS were to partner with an organisation which could support us not just on the important challenge of net zero but also on the wider issues of sustainability and SWM are a great match to help as we move forward.”

Anna Bright, chief executive of Sustainability West Midlands, backed the decision by VAS to get on board. She said: “It is inspiring to see VAS move forward with their Net Zero Business Pledge, as they are valued members of SWM.

“Through the pledge, VAS will be able to get support on reducing harmful emissions and accessing additional support from SWM to take the next steps on their sustainability journey. They join over 60 varied businesses from different sectors across the West Midlands who have made their pledge.”

A trusted partner for leading brands, VAS was launched in 2000 by two engineers to offer services for vacuum and atmosphere furnaces. Since then the company has progressed to offer the complete service package to the heat treatment industry, from bespoke new furnaces to spare parts.