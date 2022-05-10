More doors open for wardrobes specialist as business grows

Jon Meek (left) and Mark Davies, of Vesta Space, are celebrating the company's fifth anniversary

Vesta Space, which this month celebrates its fifth anniversary, has completed the fitting of 464 wardrobes and 440 vanity units on behalf of Winvic at its build-to-rent scheme in Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire.

The bedroom and bathroom furniture was manufactured by Vesta Space at its business unit at Northgate, Aldridge.

In just five years the company, established in 2017 by directors Jon Meek and Mark Davies, has grown to a team of 16, with an annual turnover of just under £2 million. Vesta specialises in made to measure, built-in sliding and fitted wardrobes.

The business specialises in new build developments, fitting wardrobes on thousands of homes for housebuilders including Countryside Homes, St Modwen, Elan, Crest Nicholson and Spitfire Homes. It is currently working on 250 homes for Spitfire at Stratford Upon Avon and is about to complete on 240 homes for Countryside Homes at Bilston Urban Village.

It also has a well-established domestic business, fitting wardrobes for private homeowners, and has expanded into the home office market as more and more people turn spare rooms into their place of work.

Mr Meek said: “We’ve come a very long way in a relatively short period of time. Mark and I started the business five years ago as ‘two men in a van’, and now we’re working on contracts worth hundreds of thousands of pounds for some of the country’s best known housebuilders.

“We have six fitters working for us and a total of 16 employees plus sub-contractors. Our range has grown. Wardrobe sliding doors are our core business, but we also offer a comprehensive range of bedroom furniture and we also believe home offices will be a big growth area for us.”

He added: “We have experienced installation teams based throughout the greater Midlands and South, allowing us to proactively work to any site program and respond to changes as they arise. Working on projects including private sale, shared ownership, rented, PRS, build to rent, multi-storey and high rise, gives us the experience to successfully complete any project.”

The trade division _ Vesta Trade Sliders – has also experienced significant growth, manufacturing and delivering a range of sliding doors to other bedroom and kitchen companies.

When Mr Meek and Mr Davies launched the business they recruited Jason Hodson. His 15 years of experience at Spaceslide, working his way from door maker to showroom manager, gave him an exceptional understanding of wardrobe design and, most importantly, customer satisfaction.