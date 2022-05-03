Notification Settings

New chairman for The Tipton and Coseley Building Society

Tipton and Coseley Building Society has announced that Jeremy Cross has joined the board, following its 121st annual general meeting, and he succeeds Andrew Higgins as chairman.

Mr Cross has significant experience of working in financial services having previously served as chairman of Mansfield Building Society, and having held senior positions at Lloyds Banking Group.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and holds other non-executive posts, including at an NHS Foundation Trust and a children’s hospice.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Tipton as chairman and would like to thank Andrew for his commitment to the Society over the last 10 years. During his tenure as Chair the Society has grown by over 30 per cent and it was the first building society to launch a mobile app that allows customers to open, view and manage savings accounts on the go.

"I am very much looking forward to helping the Society to continue to grow and prosper whilst maintaining its support and engagement with our local community which remains vitally important to us.”

Richard Newton, chief executive at the Tipton, said: “Following a rigorous section process, the Board are delighted to have appointed Jeremy as our new chairman. This is an exciting time to be joining the society and he brings a wealth of experience to the role.”

