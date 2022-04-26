Pharmacy chain secures funding

From left: Sandip Jhooty, Partho Bose (HSBC), Manjit Jhooty and Zena Perry-Hartle (HSBC)

The funding will allow the sites to offer a digital platform for customers to request prescriptions online enabling the implementation of a hub and spoke dispensing system to automate prescription deliveries. The innovation will reduce the burden of manual processes on pharmacists, allowing staff to use their time efficiently and support the NHS by offering vaccines and minor ailment medicine services.

San Jhooty, chief operating officer at Jhoots Group, which has its head office in Walsall, said: “When faced with the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, primary and community services came together to support the community and each other. We want to maintain this relationship and keep innovating to allow our staff to continue using their skills on the front line. We’re delighted to take this step into the digital world, so we can ease the pressure on our teams and allow them to focus on delivering the best quality care to customers.”

Partho Bose, senior business development manager at HSBC UK, added: “We’re delighted that we’ve been able to support Jhoots Group in its growth strategy, so it can automate its processes and continue its mission to offer high-quality care to communities across the country.”