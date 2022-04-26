New MD for Stafford-based Westgate

Nathan Barr

He joins the business following a successful career at ODL Europe where he has driven revenue growth through market share and introduction of new products via various channels.

Having established his career credentials within the manufacturing sector working both nationally and internationally over a number of years, Nathan looks to spearhead the continued growth of Westgate’s business. The move comes as part of extensive expansion plans for Westgate, which has seen significant growth through new market and product developments over the past five years.

Nathan’s experience within the manufacturing sector, combined with his achievements in previous roles, strengthens Westgate’s commitment to its future aspirations, its customers, suppliers, and employees.

“I am excited to join Westgate at this time to build on the great work and foundations the team has put in place. With an extensive product range, new products in development, ambitious plans and a phenomenal culture we will continue on our growth journey," he said.

Director Gerrard Gates said: “It is a very exciting time here at Westgate and with the arrival of Nathan I am confident that the business will further grow and develop. Nathans specific skills and experience when combined with his ‘can do’ approach fits nicely with culture here at Westgate and, both I and ourboard, look forward to the positive changes that Nathan’s arrival will bring.”