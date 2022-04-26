New chairman at Starting Point

Dr Richard Fallon

He has decades of proven business acumen across numerous sectors including engineering, marketing and academia. He is currently the chief executive of the Technology Supply Chain, a community interest company that connects West Midlands manufacturing, engineering and technology companies with grants, fully funded support and new opportunities.

Dr Fallon is also a co-founder of Cyber Risk Score, a benchmarking tool that allows businesses to measure, monitor and manage cybersecurity in their company and across their supply chain, as well as being the owner of the marketing engineer, a marketing agency for solicitors, accountants and consultancies.

“I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to lead Starting Point Recruitment. As the CEO of the Technology Supply Chain, I see daily the damage that is caused to industry through ineffective recruitment practices. On the other side of the coin, I see many talented individuals who, for a variety of reasons, cannot use their unique characteristics to fill the gaping holes in employer talent pools.

“This is primarily caused by recruiters not fully understanding what employers want and what diverse employees can offer, as well as low motivation, poor self-confidence and a lack of appropriate training also being contributory factors. It is imperative that SPR addresses these issues. This all starts with finding the right jobs for the right people and ensuring they get the right training and support.

“As such, my pledge is to help the chair of Steps To Work to deliver his vision to secure another 10,000 talented individuals of all ages to win the war on talent. As a social values-driven enterprise, we at SPR will extend our commercial recruitment based on cognitive diversity and satisfying employer goals and their environmental, social and governance targets. In addition, we will continue to gift 100% of our profits to charity to maximise our own social impact," said Dr Fallon.