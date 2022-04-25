TES posts a record year

Paul Faulkner, chief executive of Total Enterprise Solutions

Total Enterprise Solutions, which celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2022, has secured a string of new contract wins, including supporting the activities of Age UK in Birmingham and Lancashire, the West Midlands Safari Park at Bewdley, the Spinal Injuries Association and, most recently, the Green Party.

The firm’s strong focus on this sector has seen it leverage the power and capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to tailor solutions that help organisations with cyber security, fundraising management, SORP/SOFA compliance, Charity VAT and volunteer management.

It is an approach that is paying dividends with orders up £1 million to £5.6m and a recruitment drive that has created 18 new jobs over the last 12 months.

“Charities and NFPs are facing extremely tough challenges, with the implications of Covid-19, combined with escalating energy and operating costs, causing a cocktail of difficult issues,” explained Paul Faulkner, chief executive of TES.

“Now, more than ever, they need to be able to achieve new efficiencies and use technology to try to find ways to save costs, increase revenue and free up capacity so staff can do more.”

He continued: “This is where TES is adding real value by solving problems, starting with our team of experts who have significant experience in the NFP sector. They sit down with organisations to understand their requirements and then use our knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics 365’s Business Central and CRM software platforms to find ways of streamlining complicated processes and methods.

“The idea is to get them to embrace digital transformation to deliver essential services and to support their social impact.”

TES, which donates five per cent of its annual profits back to charity customers, continues to work with the sector to develop new solutions and, in the past 12 months, has developed a suite of add on apps that expand the power of the Microsoft Cloud for Not for Profits.

The company has spent valuable time with clients to design and develop applications that accelerate the rate at which charities and organisations can embrace and benefit from digital transformation, increasing their return on investment in the shortest time possible.

Powered by the Microsoft Cloud, the additional TES solutions address specific issues including membership management, fundraising, legacy management, subscriptions, tax efficient giving and document approvals – all helping to reduce project risks and unforeseen costs, whilst accelerating the benefits and efficiencies they set out to achieve.

These apps will be promoted and explained via a series of free to view webinars that will be rolled out over the remainder of this year.

Mr Faulkner said: “Part of our relationship with Microsoft involves working closely with Microsoft Tech for Social Impact (TSI), which is a not for profit organisation who match dollar for dollar spend by charities by donating it back to them.

“Last year, this equated to US $2 billion so charities know that when they choose the Microsoft platform with TES they are benefitting both their own operations, whilst also driving social impact through the world through TSI.”