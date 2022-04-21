New pizza store creating 15 jobs in Dudley

Harry Singh at the new Fireaway in Dudley

Young entrepreneur Harry Singh is launching his fourth Fireaway Pizza franchise store in just over a year on Monday, May 2, at 12 noon.

The first 100 pizzas will be free at the grand launch.

Fireaway has grown to more than 100 stores in just over five years.

The brand offers Italian pizza cooked in a stone baked oven using fresh dough each day.

The food is baked in a 400C oven in just three minutes.

Mr Singh, who has two stores in Kent and Gloucester, said: “It offers something different to the big players and we don’t have your traditional pizza conveyor oven – we offer a healthier fresher concept with a huge variation of menu items.”

“We also do Italian gelato milkshakes and a fabulous selection of scrumptious desserts including our special Nutella pizza.”

The grand opening in Dudley will also feature fire breathers, a DJ and giveaways.

Mr Singh will also be offering free food for the homeless and vulnerable for the entire day at the store near the town's Post Office

The new Fireaway can be followed on social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook where a competition is running for free pizza for an entire year.