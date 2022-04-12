Walsall haulage giant doubles space

Depot manager Mike Hyde of Turners (Soham), left, and Kenny Allan of KWB

The family-owned business has purchased the remaining 4.51 acres at Middlemore Lane in Aldridge to help cater for increased demand for its transportation services, with new jobs set to be created.

Middlemore Lane is in a prime location offering access to Aldridge and Walsall town centres, with junction 10 of the M6 just two miles away. The freehold site has dual access points onto the road and a storage compound. It also comes with planning permission for two units suitable for office and industrial use.

Kenny Allan, director of industrial agency at KWB, secured the deal on behalf of longstanding client PSST llp. It comes just days Kenny was appointed to sell a rare 10,000 sq ft industrial unit on 1.72 acres just around the corner, on Middlemore Lane West.

Paul Day, managing director of Turners (Soham), said: “We have won several new storage and distribution clients recently, so we’re delighted to have acquired this much needed space at our existing Walsall base.

“Middlemore Lane is in a strategic location offering us easy access to the M6 motorway network and there is an excellent local labour supply.”

Mr Allan added: “It was a pleasure to deal with Turners (Soham) Ltd on behalf of my client PSST and I look forward to seeing their business thrive further in the Midlands.

“The fact that I am advising on two major industrial schemes around the corner from each other demonstrates a booming market, which has been sparked by a surge in online deliveries following the pandemic and a shortage of space.”