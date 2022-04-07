Energy security strategy must balance reality with future needs

Johnathan Dudley of Crowe

Johnathan Dudley, based at the firm's Midlands office in Oldbury, said there was the inherent risk of securing the UK’s domestic energy policy and committing to a greener future, while businesses simply imported products from countries that paid only lip service to the environmental agenda.

“It’s no good being ‘clean’ but importing products from countries that aren’t. It’s just creating poverty here while moving the problem elsewhere.

“Not all countries are committed to net zero, let alone by 2030/2050, and this is what is behind the rumoured threat by Toyota to move manufacturing away from the UK. Others may follow.” he said.

He cautioned that an over-aggressive, early implemented energy security strategy has grave short-term risks for business.

“In the short-term there will undoubtedly be an impact on cashflow, on the return on capital employed, and an impact on profits which, ultimately, may risk the survival of some businesses.

“We need a balanced and affordable strategy that supports UK industry in the short-term and incentivises investment for the future. This will need grant funding, as loans are already gearing balance sheets too much.

“Organisations with money will only invest in countries with the best incentives and a more realistic, balanced approach to net zero.