Bruderer UK seals £400k order

Ian Mackinnon (Batten & Allen), Shawn Batten (Batten & Allen) and Adrian Haller (Bruderer UK)

Batten & Allen, which employs 120 people at its state-of-the-art factory in Cirencester, has signed a deal at MACH 2022 today to purchase a new Bruderer high speed press that can produce six million components every day.

The company signalled its intentions to use the 28-tonne BSTA 280-75B2 to stamp precision parts for use in electrical applications across automotive, aerospace and consumer goods.

Fitted with a high precision mechanical feeder, the machine offers a 750mm bed to accommodate complex press tools and comes with the latest control technology to provide benefits, such as Automatic Ram Shut height adjustment at micro adjustments while the press is under acceleration and decelerated loads.

This guarantees process stability and pinpoint reliability of the bottom dead centre (BCD) position even at 1500 strokes per minute.

Bruderer UK has taken its largest ever presence at the MACH 2022 exhibition at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre, as it aims to build on a record-breaking start to the year.

The company, with bases in Luton and the Pensnett Trading Estate, Kingswinford,, has seen demand for its presses grow rapidly from the automotive, aerospace, construction and electrification sectors and is hoping to cement its position as the leading authority in its field by showcasing its latest technology at the exhibition that runs to April 8.

Headlining the firm’s 100 sq metre stand (20-602) in the MMMA’s Metalworking Village is the latest BSTA 510-150 B2, fitted with a state-of-the-art 300mm wide precision high-speed servo feeder.

The machine bed is an impressive 1.5 metres wide, allowing for big press tools to be loaded with ease, highlighting the unique capability to achieve 1,050 stroke per minutes on complex material of all shapes and sizes.

To provide the most comprehensive display, material decoiling and rewinding systems have been fitted to deliver a fully operational line.

“Bruderer presses are known throughout industry for their precise control and repeatable accuracy, two of the reasons why this machine will be our 30th from them,” explained Ian Mackinnon, who joined Batten & Allen as chief executive four years ago.

"The components we make are extremely precise, often to a few microns. This means we require a machine that could deliver that level of precision, time and time again – in fact, volumes can run into millions of parts every day.”

He continued: “The BSTA 280-75B2 is a superb press and has been specified to our exact requirements, giving us the flexibility to be able to run pretty much every tool we own on it.”

Established in 1972, Batten & Allen’s stamping capability means it can offer small close pitch components with material thicknesses in the range of 10 microns thick to more heavy-duty single piece stampings up to 2mm.

It exports 85 per cent of its turnover to customers across the automotive, aerospace, electronics and consumer goods sectors and, following a major surge in orders, is expecting sales to hit a record-breaking £20 million at the end of this year.

Adrian Haller, managing director of Bruderer UK, was delighted that the strategic partnership has been extended even further.

“Batten & Allen’s production facility is built on the power of our presses, dating back nearly 50 years, and involving the installation of more than 30 machines, ranging from 20 tonnes to 50 tonnes.

“The latest BSTA 280-75B2 can operate up to 1,500 strokes per minute and the large press tool bed means it is extremely flexible and supports quick changeovers. It is also equipped with ram guidance exclusively at strip level, which helps eliminate displacement between the punch and lower die.