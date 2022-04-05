New legal director to lead restructuring and insolvency growth plans

Lauren Hartigan-Pritchard

Lauren Hartigan-Pritchard has joined the Brierley Hill firm as a legal director within the business services team, taking over from retiree David Ellis.

With more than 10 years’ experience dedicated to restructuring and insolvency she is well placed to grow and expand the department.

Immediate growth plans have prompted the arrival of trainee solicitor, Johnny Jones, while the firm continues to recruit for more experienced solicitors to join the growing team.

Lauren said: “I am delighted to have joined the Higgs team. I’ve been offered an exciting opportunity to grow the firm’s restructuring and insolvency department. I’ve had experience of doing this role in previous firms but I can see huge potential in doing this for Higgs.

“Higgs have always had an innovative approach and its strong client relationships will provide me with an excellent platform on which to succeed in this role.”

Lauren trained and qualified in Bristol but, having grown up in the Midlands, she returned to her roots to practice here in 2013. Lauren has previously worked for Meade King Solicitors, Thursfields Solicitors and more recently Manolete Partners.

Working in this specialist field has always been Lauren’s passion and she enjoys the variety of work that restructuring and insolvency offers.

“Restructuring and insolvency allows you to work with businesses from a variety of sectors; one day you could be dealing with the administration of a large manufacturing company, the next helping to restructure a high street retailer or taking steps to protect a director from incurring personal liabilities.