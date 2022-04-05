Mayor's visit to firm

Andy Street

The business in Pedmore Road marks 30 years in business on June 1.

Andy Street was given a guided tour of the electrical enclosure manufacturer’s state-of-the-art 50,000 sq ft base and discussed how the company is actively contributing to the region’s ambitions of becoming the home of the green industrial revolution.

During his visit, the Mayor met chairman Tim King, managing director Chris Taylor and senior manager Tracey Owens to talk about the history of A&T Enclosures which began with just eight employees.

The company now employs almost 70 local people with plans to further increase the staff numbers over the course of 2022.

In recent years A&T Enclosures has seen an increase in the number of green initiative projects it has undertaken. These have included projects such as a windfarm project for a large energy management company and EV charging point projects for both vehicle manufacturers and a well-known supermarket chain.

The company expects to undertake similar projects more often as the UK moves towards its net zero target.

During his tour Mr Street met one of the apprentices, Jack Williams to discuss his successful apprenticeship with A&T Enclosures. The company is committed to investing in future generations and appreciates the knowledge and enthusiasm that young people bring to the profession. They continue to promote their apprenticeship programme and have a multitude of opportunities available for apprentices across all of their departments and continue to recruit alongside their apprenticeship partner Dudley College.

He was encouraged to learn that A&T Enclosures have been accepted into his ‘Thrive at Work scheme’ and they are currently working through the process to achieving accredited status. The company promotes an ‘open door’ policy for anyone that wishes to discuss their mental health and offers a number of other well-being initiatives including a cycle to work scheme to promote good physical and mental health.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to A&T Enclosures, another great local business success story who are continuing to invest here in the West Midlands. Not only are they living proof that our region is the natural home of the Green Industrial Revolution, but they are also showing their commitment to upskilling staff and helping young people into work through their apprenticeship programme," said Mr Street.