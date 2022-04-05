First phase is let at business park

Dreadnought Business Park

The company, which specialises in vehicle electrics and supplying spare parts for Japanese and Korean cars, has signed a 10-year lease on two adjoining units with landlord Dreadnought Developments, a subsidiary of Hinton Perry & Davenhill.

Property consultants CBRE advised Dreadnought Developments on the letting.

Herth+Buss is the first tenant at the new business park, which has been developed by Antringham Developments, on behalf of Dreadnought Developments.

Alex Patrick-Smith, managing director of Hinton Perry & Davenhill, said: “We’re very pleased to have secured our first tenant at Dreadnought Business Park, justifying our decision to redevelop the surplus land adjacent to the factory to deliver much needed industrial space in the Black Country.”

Tim Blairs, managing director of Antringham Developments, said: “Since announcing our plans for the new business park we have received considerable interest from potential occupiers, such is the demand for space in the area. With further design and build units available, we’re hoping the addition of Herth+Buss will attract other businesses to the park.”

Dreadnought Business Park occupies a 2.4-acre site on Dreadnought Road, adjacent to the Dreadnought Tiles clay roof tile manufacturing plant, owned by Hinton Perry & Davenhill.

It is close to Pensnett Trading Estate, Kingswinford, one of the largest self-contained industrial estates in Europe and home to around 200 companies. The remaining land at Dreadnought Business Park has outline planning consent for further design and build units.