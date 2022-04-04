New director joins JLR

Thomans Muller

Thomas Müller brings a 20-year automotive research and development track record including chassis, advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving.

The latest appointment to the board of directors will help JLR accelerate its Reimagine strategy and vision of modern luxury by design.

Mr Müller has taken responsibility for the technical development of all new Jaguar and Land Rovers, including both hardware and software.

He joins JLR from the Volkswagen Group, where he held a variety of engineering leadership positions at Audi. Most recently he was executive vice president for research and development ADAS and autonomous driving at Volkswagen Group’s automotive software subsidiary CARIAD.

“I am thrilled to join the Jaguar Land Rover team at a pivotal point in the company’s transformation. We have a truly exciting opportunity. By fully implementing agile principles, automating engineering processes and applying innovative product development methods, we will bring to life a new generation of electrified Jaguar and Land Rover models that embody our modern luxury philosophy. Jaguar and Land Rover are already renowned for their peerless design and dynamic capability. I’m looking forward to further contributing to the success of these amazing brands and products as we pioneer a new era of electric power and digitalisation," said Mr Müller.

Thierry Bollore, chief executive of JLR, said: “Not only is Thomas a highly skilled, experienced engineering leader; he also brings a humble and approachable quality and we’re delighted to welcome him to Jaguar Land Rover. His vision and knowledge from more than two decades in the industry will make him a great support and mentor to our teams as we accelerate our journey of simplification and electrification.”