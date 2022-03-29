Senior business development manager promoted

LUke Buckley

Luke Buckley is now head of partnership network at the Aldridge business.

With seven years of industry experience, Mr Buckley joined VenuIQ in 2018, and has since played an instrumental role in growing its direct customer base and building its partnership network, which includes event agencies, professional conference organisers and audio visual companies.

His promotion marks a pivotal moment in VenuIQ’s growth, with plans to continue developing its industry connections and further positioning itself as the go-to event software provider both in the UK and internationally.

Oliver Rowe, co-founder of VenuIQ, said: “Building our partnership network has become a central part of VenuIQ’s growth strategy, and Luke’s promotion is further commitment to that.

“With his wealth of experience building strong network and customer relationships, we are confident Luke will grow our sales strategically over the next 12 months.”

Mr Buckley said: “I am so proud to have played an integral role the development and achievements of VenuIQ over the past three years, and this new role within the business will enable me to build on our pre-existing industry network and grow it further.

"Working with a technology supplier has moved beyond just functionality and cost. Event professionals want a system they know, an external team they can trust and a transparent costing matrix for proposals. My new role in the business is to forge these relationships to ensure VenuIQ is their go-to event management solution, no matter whether their event is virtual, hybrid or in-person.”

VenuIQ offers customers personalised and easy-to-use apps, platforms and portals, tailored to specific events. Features such as networking, polls, Q&As and event registrations can all be integrated allowing businesses to provide a comprehensive live, virtual or hybrid experience to attendees.