Siddall Jones named top dealmaker in the West Midlands

Ed Siddall-Jones

The Birmingham-based property consultants handled almost double the number of deals of their nearest rival in the annual EG Radius On-Demand Rankings.

The firm, founded by Ed Siddall-Jones in 2012, notched up 156 deals including sales and letting – on average three a week – in 2021.

Siddall Jones has two offices covering the West Midlands region, in The Mint, Icknield Street, Birmingham, and with a Black Country focus, at King Charles House, Castle Hill, Dudley.

Managing director Ed Siddall-Jones paid tribute to all his staff who had helped achieve such an “outstanding result”.

“When Covid hit, we just knuckled down and got on with it. We have a young, energetic team who share an enthusiasm for commercial property and getting deals done for our clients. They all share in what is an outstanding result for us against all the big firms in the City and nationally.

“As well as deals done, we have also seen a significant increase in our management portfolio, including Whitehall House, the former Mucklow plc headquarters, which we acquired for £2.6 million and have been retained to manage.”

He highlighted major deals throughout the year, including a 70,000 sq ft letting of a new build warehouse in Smethwick at £500,000 per annum, that had contributed to the huge total of 156 transactions.