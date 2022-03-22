Barhale wins utilities work at HS2 Euston station

The HS2 Euston station site

The award will see civils and infrastructure specialist Barhale undertake an extensive schedule of utilities infrastructure works at the site of the new high speed rail terminus. The programme will include the installation of 580 metres of 1.5m diameter combined sewer and 425 metres of one metre water main to move the path of two of the existing utilities in the area.

The programme will also entail the installation of 380 metres of 355mm distribution water main and the diversion of more than seven further water mains plus gas mains and various multi-utilities along the route.

Barhale contracts manager Mike Faherty welcomed the appointment and is looking forward to Barhale expanding its role in the HS2 programme.

“The HS2 Euston station terminus is a gateway to one of the most significant transport schemes to be undertaken in the UK for decades,” he said. “We are proud to be a part of the team at Euston that will take forward this landmark project.

“The appointment reflects not just our experience and reputation for delivering on major capital projects but also the close working relationship we have fostered with the capital’s utility businesses – Thames Water in particular.

“We are looking forward to working with Mace Dragados to achieve another important milestone in the HS2 programme.”

Paul Leighton, deputy delivery director for Mace Dragados, said: “As we build our team at Euston, having established industry names like Barhale among the ranks is going to bring invaluable experience and expertise. I’m excited to see that in action when Barhale starts its works on the ground.”