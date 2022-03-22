Bank appoints new regional director

Dave Atkinson

Mr Atkinson, who was born in West Bromwich, will return to the Birmingham head office on Colmore Row to oversee Lloyds Bank’s SME and mid-corporate operations across the Midlands and South Wales, having previously held the role between 2012 and 2014.

He arrives after spending three years as regional director of Lloyds Bank’s operations in the East of England. He brings 34 years of experience to the team, having started his career with Lloyds Bank in Birmingham in 1988.

Mr Atkinson will also continue in his role as Lloyds Banking Group’s UK head of manufacturing and will use his expertise to support the region’s thriving manufacturing sector.

He recently authored the UK Manufacturing: From Now to Net Zero report, outlining the steps manufacturing firms can take to transition to net zero emissions. He hopes to use this guidance to help local firms move towards a greener future.

Mr Atkinson also plans to build on the bank’s long term strategic partnership and £10m sponsorship at the Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry. So far more than 2,500 apprentices, graduates and engineers have benefitted from been trained and upskilled at the centre over the last 7 years and it is on track to increase this to 3,500 over the next three years.

He said: “It’s a hugely exciting time for businesses in the Midlands and I’m pleased to be back after eight years away. I’m hoping my joining the team will build on the knowledge and expertise we already have to help businesses in the region prosper and support them on their journey to net zero.

“The next few months won’t be without challenges, but there will also be significant opportunities. We will be by the side of local business to offer the tailored support they need to make the most of these and continue their growth.”

Andrew Connors, regional head of corporate and institutional coverage for the Midlands at Lloyds Bank, said: “It’s great that Dave is returning to his roots and our team in the Midlands and I’m looking forward to working alongside him again. Our combined regional knowledge and expertise will mean we can provide the best possible guidance to help businesses of all sizes grow, whether they’re looking to access finance to support investment plans or improve their cash management strategies to help strengthen their balance sheets.