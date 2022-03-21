Staffordshire Chambers appoint new deputy chief executive

Chris Plant

Mr Plant has been working at the Chambers on a part-time basis since 2014, heading up the membership, marketing and events teams. During this time he has also been divisional director for Cannock Chase and Burton & District at Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, a position he has held for the past 10 years.

He started his career as an apprentice marketing and events coordinator for Southern Staffordshire Chamber of Commerce in 2008, having also previously worked in business support for Lichfield District Council.

After moving to Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce as marketing manager, Chris was approached for a senior role as divisional director for both the Cannock and Burton Chambers.

“I am, and have always been, chamber through and through. The chamber has invested in me, and I am privileged to have been offered a position, I just couldn’t refuse, as deputy chief executive at Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce.

“The last few years have been the toughest in decades for business. During my time working in the chamber movement, I have seen businesses face a financial crisis, the division and uncertainty caused by Brexit and the pandemic.

“Business support has never been more crucial, and chambers play a huge, understated role in bridging the gap between business and the government as well as providing world class services and support.

“It was a career highlight and an honour to be a part of the team at Staffordshire Chambers that was named chamber of the year at the British Chambers of Commerce’s annual Chamber Business Awards 2021.

“I am now looking forward to working with Sara Williams and the Staffordshire Chambers team, supporting Staffordshire’s great businesses and strengthening our economy.”

Chief executive Sara Williams said: “Chris and I were both lucky enough to have worked for a great boss, Peter Ralphs, from whom we both learned a lot. Peter was the chief executive of both Liverpool and South Staffordshire Chambers.