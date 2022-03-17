Bears agree new legal partnership with Talbots Law

Ben Seifas,commercial partnerships manager, Dave Hodgetts, Talbots Law chief executive and Alex Perkins, sales and marketing director, Edgbaston

With seven offices located across the Midlands, including the Black Country, Codsall and Kidderminster, Talbots Law will become the principal legal advisors to the club and have prominence within the Bears home of Edgbaston Stadium, which hosts marquee fixtures against India and Australia in the next two years.

Through the partnership, Talbots will enhance its brand presence in-bowl at Edgbaston Stadium and through club digital channels, whilst also hosting a fundraising day for its designated charity, Birmingham Women and Children’s Hospital, at one of the Bears Vitality Blast fixtures. There will also be an opportunity to host a staff event within Edgbaston’s renowned conference and events facilities and Talbots will also join the new look Bears Business Club as gold members.

Ben Seifas, commercial partnerships manager at Warwickshire CCC, said: “Since we started speaking with Talbots Law, it was clear that they wish to expand their footprint across the Midlands and we share these ambitions in how we develop the Bears T20 cricket.

“The Talbots logo looks fantastic across the front of our new Bears shirt, which will be unveiled in the coming days, whilst its brand will also be prominent within the stadium and across our live streamed T20 match days.”

Captained by Carlos Brathwaite, the Bears play seven home games at Edgbaston in the 2022 Vitality Blast, including the West Midlands derby versus Worcestershire Rapids on Friday 24 June.

Dave Hodgetts, chief executive of Talbots Law says: “As a long-established Midlands law firm, we are delighted to be associated with the Bears. As we continue to grow and expand, our partnership will allow us to expand our brand awareness throughout the Midlands, and nationally. It also gives us the opportunity to raise funds for Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital and to foster stronger links with Midlands businesses through our Bears Business Club membership. We wish the Bears all the best for the season, and we’ll be there to support them throughout.”