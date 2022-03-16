Chamber chairman steps down after 12 years

David Waller

David Waller is the former head ofPricewaterhouseCoopers in Birmingham and became the first chairman in the 209-year history of the chamber when he was appointed in September, 2010.

Henrietta Brealey, chief executive of the GBCC, said: “The chamber is very grateful to David for his support in guiding us through this particularly interesting period in the Chamber’s history.

“I’d also like to personally thank David for his advice and insight since becoming CEO last year

“As a highly successful businessman, his experience, expertise and counsel have been highly valuable to the Chamber and our board through Brexit, the Covid pandemic and beyond. He has been a unwavering critical friend to the chamber over the past 12 years.

“Although he will be a very difficult act to follow, we have started a recruitment process to identify our next GBCC chairperson. I’m sure I speak for former chief executives, board and chamber members and colleagues when we wish David continued success in his various business interests.”

To join the recruitment progress, applicants should go to : Non-Executive Chair of the Board of Directors | SF Recruitment

Mr Waller, who will now devote more time to his other business interests, said: “It’s been an honour to serve as the first chairman of the chamber in a time when the organisation transformed into an even more relevant force.

"This has been achieved latterly in one of the most difficult two years businesses have faced since the Second World War. I’m delighted to say the chamber has helped businesses to meet those challenges as they battled the impact of a global pandemic.

“We have overcome any setbacks and emerged stronger, leaner and more efficient. I have worked with three excellent chief executives – Jerry Blackett, Paul Faulkner and now Henrietta Brealey – who have all steered the chamber through challenging times.

“The chamber can now look forward to a secure and prosperous future following the sale of the Chamber of Commerce house in Edgbaston.”

Mr Waller, who held the 2007 title of West Midlands Ambassador of the Year for Business in the Community from Prince Charles, decided to step down from PwC in December 2008 in order to return to a career in business.

Before joining PwC, Mr Waller held a number of senior managerial positions with Distillers, Kerrygold, and a global supermarket retailer. He worked abroad for several years in the Far East, Middle East and USA before returning to the UK.