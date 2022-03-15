Key regional appointment at Barclays

Simon Singh-Klair

Simon, who has worked at Barclays for 14 years, has a wealth of experience having worked across the business bank as well as spending the last eight years in the payments industry through a variety of roles at Barclaycard supporting SMEs.

Simon has previously undertaken senior roles in acquisition, strategy and channel management with responsibility for Barclaycard business cards and payment acceptance across the UK business banking, agriculture and real estate network. Prior to this, Simon was a Barclays business relationship manager for six years where he worked closely with clients in the Merseyside area helping them to achieve their ambitions.

Commenting on his appointment Simon said: “I am incredibly proud of the opportunity to help small and medium businesses grow and thrive across the region and I am looking forward to getting to know the regional business community over the coming weeks and months. Many SMEs are facing some real challenges at the moment, mostly as a result of the pandemic and the current economic environment. We have a responsibility to support businesses through these tough times and to help them to become more resilient. It is important to recognise that there are many SMEs who are also thriving and we are here to support them with their business ambitions too.”

The wider West Midlands team is more than 40-strong with office locations across the region. Business relationship managers are located right across the region to ensure we have excellent representation across the West Midlands.