Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Last chance for employers to claim £3k apprenticeship grants

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

Training provider Performance Through People has warned employers to act before the end of March to secure £3,000 grants for hiring new apprentices.

Gill Durkin
Gill Durkin

PTP, part of the Oldbury-based BCTG group, is urging employers to start new apprenticeships before the extended deadline of 31 March so they do not miss out on the incentive scheme launched by Chancellor Rishi Sunak last year as part of his £500 million jobs support package.

PTP is also reminding firms that have already taken on a new apprentice between October 1 last year and January 31 must apply for the £3,000 payment before the deadline or they may not qualify.

Gill Durkin, business executive at Walsall-basedPTP, said: “It’s a great scheme as anyone who has been signed on to an apprenticeship programme can be claimed for before March 31, but once that deadline is gone the grants will be difficult to access.

“Remember, these £3,000 grants are for every single apprentice signed up, and they can be related to new trainees of any age, working for any level and at any standard, so they could add up to some major funding for organisations with several apprentices.”

PTP is a key partner in the hugely successful Ladder programmes in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Greater Birmingham, encouraging more companies to increase their involvement in apprenticeship schemes.

Ms Durkin explained that PTP was already dealing with a surge of more than 70 employers’ applications for the £3,000 grants, and that recently three claims had come in on the same morning.

She added: “With less than three weeks to go, employers should act now and we are only too happy to support businesses in any way that we can.”

For information on apprenticeships and accessing the incentive scheme, contact PTP Training by emailing skills@ptp-training.co.uk or telephoning 03332 408302.

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News