Last chance for employers to claim £3k apprenticeship grants

Gill Durkin

PTP, part of the Oldbury-based BCTG group, is urging employers to start new apprenticeships before the extended deadline of 31 March so they do not miss out on the incentive scheme launched by Chancellor Rishi Sunak last year as part of his £500 million jobs support package.

PTP is also reminding firms that have already taken on a new apprentice between October 1 last year and January 31 must apply for the £3,000 payment before the deadline or they may not qualify.

Gill Durkin, business executive at Walsall-basedPTP, said: “It’s a great scheme as anyone who has been signed on to an apprenticeship programme can be claimed for before March 31, but once that deadline is gone the grants will be difficult to access.

“Remember, these £3,000 grants are for every single apprentice signed up, and they can be related to new trainees of any age, working for any level and at any standard, so they could add up to some major funding for organisations with several apprentices.”

PTP is a key partner in the hugely successful Ladder programmes in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Greater Birmingham, encouraging more companies to increase their involvement in apprenticeship schemes.

Ms Durkin explained that PTP was already dealing with a surge of more than 70 employers’ applications for the £3,000 grants, and that recently three claims had come in on the same morning.

She added: “With less than three weeks to go, employers should act now and we are only too happy to support businesses in any way that we can.”