Crowe teams up with chamber to analyse Chancellor’s Spring Statement

Johnathan Dudley, managing partner of Crowe in the Midlands, said: “The Chancellor will be presenting his economic and fiscal forecast after one of the most troubled times in the UK economy in the past year, and against the backdrop of the current situation in Ukraine.

“The Conservative Party has traditionally been the party of low tax but, notwithstanding the economy is picking up faster than some anticipated, he still has some serious holes in his budget.

“Add to this domestic issues such as the growth of electric vehicles reducing his Vehicle Excise Duty take, albeit there is a rise in VED from April 2022, and he has some critical issues to face in coming years.”

Mr Dudley and Crowe Partner Rob Gunn will be joined at their Midlands office in Oldbury by senior officers from the chamber who will help analyse the key outcomes and how they may impact business leaders and their companies.

Corin Crane, chief executive of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, said: “On the back of what we long hoped would be a period of gradual recovery as we learned to live with Covid, we've entered 2022 in a very precarious position for the economy.

“On the one hand, some sectors are rebounding strongly yet, for many, the escalating costs of doing business, supply chains and world events continue to cause concern for those trading across the region and beyond.

“We're delighted to working be working with Crowe to bring reaction and analysis following the Chancellor's remarks of this keenly anticipated economic forecast which will likely frame forthcoming decisions in businesses across the Black Country.”

The event will start with a working lunch from midday before the Chancellor stands up to speak. There will be the opportunity to take part in a question and answer session with Crowe and chamber specialists on the panel.