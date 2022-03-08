Experienced IT director appointed by Thursfields

Richard Webb and Michelle O'Hara

Richard Webb joins the leading Midlands law firm from Oosha, a specialist company in Wolverhampton that he founded to provide managed IT services, cloud and communication solutions to the legal and finance sector.

The appointment comes as Thursfields continues to expand digitally, with increased virtual meetings, marketing and staff working online from home.

Michelle O'Hara, managing director at Thursfields, said: “We are delighted to welcome Richard to our team and are excited by the technical expertise he is bringing to the company.

“We were already evolving our online technology, but the speed of this development increased dramatically from March 2020 when Covid-19 meant we had to focus on the virtual delivery of our services.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, there will be a gradual return to our offices and one-to-one meetings, but the benefits we have seen from online working means we are in an entirely different place.

“From home-working to meeting clients online, and from live digital marketing events to vodcasts hosted by our legal experts, the technological opportunities are now huge.”

Mr Webb, from Wombourne, has a wide experience of strategic planning and execution of IT, including developing cloud solutions, cross-functional project management, staff development, training and leadership.

He is an expert in using Microsoft Azure technology for hosted networking, building data centres using Citrix systems and developing public, private and hybrid cloud solutions.

Mr Webb said: “I am thrilled to be joining Thursfields and am looking forward to designing and delivering the firm’s future digital and communications direction and technology needs.

“I've always had a key focus on technical architecture evolution, designing and initially building innovative solutions using the latest technologies to digitally transform a business.

“I have extensive experience in digitally transforming law firms, I so am now drafting the technical road map for Thursfields to evolve its IT platform.