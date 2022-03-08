Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Business installs electric car chargers

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

As the number of new fully-electric cars increases, a Hagley business has installed charging points at its premises so that its employees and clients do their bit for the environment.

The electric car chargers outside Concord Environmental Technologies' head office.
The electric car chargers outside Concord Environmental Technologies' head office.

Concord Environmental Technologies has installed three electric car charging points outside its premises on Wassell Grove Lane.

The new chargers were installed at the end of last year and have proved to be popular.

Director Peter Falahee said: “Some members of our team are choosing greener options when it comes to replacing their cars, so it made sense to invest in the chargers as we know employees will appreciate being able to charge their cars at work. From a company perspective, it’s also a responsible thing to do, both from an employee perspective but also from an environmental perspective. As a business, we’re very keen to do our bit to decrease pollution and offer energy-saving options, and by installing these car chargers we’re helping our staff, clients and colleagues be able to make the decision to move to an electric vehicle at some point in the future to help preserve the planet.”

Concord Environmental’s forward-thinking attitude towards energy isn’t surprising, as in its day-to-day work the company helps other businesses by installing and maintaining building energy management systems to manage corporate energy efficiently. Installing car chargers at its own office is a great way to show clients, customers and other contacts how Concord is an environmentally conscious business at its heart.

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News