Boss gives all staff a £200 energy boost

By John Corser

The boss of a Black Country training group is to give all of his 180 employees a net £200 payment to help towards the rising cost of domestic energy bills.

BCTG's Chris Luty

Chris Luty, managing director of Oldbury-based BCTG Group, which includes Performance Through People, said it was to help both with rising energy bills and the fact that the cost of living in general is creeping up.

“Families are starting to feel the pinch and while companies throughout the Midlands have had a hard two years, I think we owe it to recognise, where we can, the loyalty and commitment of our staff in helping us navigate through the pandemic,” he said.

Group operations director Sarah Matthews said: “Chris sprung this on us, and it is costing the company around £290 per employee to ensure we all pick up the full £200 net towards our rising energy bills.

“He is not one to shout about it, but we think he is an excellent employer and BCTG is a great place to work, particularly through the last two years, and we have suffered no redundancies, which is a great relief to all staff.”

The staff bonus towards rising energy bills will cost BCTG Group over £50,000.

The BCTG Group comprises BCTG, PTP Training and Eurosource Solutions, and partner companies Further EPAO and The Apprenticeship Works.

Sarah Matthews added: “ Together, each year we support over 10,000 young people and adults, and work with over 2,100 large and small employers to provide the skills demanded by business, help improve social mobility and so contribute to creating a vibrant regional economy.”

The group was founded in the early 1990s with the vision to “Build Better People” and now has a national reach with a regional focus on the West Midlands, East Midlands and North West.

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

