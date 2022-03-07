Dynamic dozen strengthen property team

Cherry Elliott, front, heads up the new-look team

Higgs, based in Brierley Hill, has moved to strengthen both its commercial and residential teams as demand for its services from locally and nationally based clients continues to rise.

Head of property Cherry Elliott believes the expansion of the team is all the more impressive given the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic during the last two years.

She said: “The last two years has undoubtedly been a challenging period for all legal firms, so we are delighted to have taken positive action during this period to reinforce the team, both in terms of team numbers and quality of service offering.

“We have strengthened across the board and we are confident we have the best quality lawyers to deliver outstanding service to our clients.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we are expecting a very busy period both in terms of commercial and residential property deals.

“We have excellent knowledge and experience across the team which gives us the platform to offer clear and astute advice to meet the individual needs of our clients.”

On the commercial side, Sarah Bradford has joined and been appointed legal director, bringing 17 years of experience having acted for private individuals, owner managed businesses, pension trusts and commercial lenders across a range of sectors.

Aman Sahota-Dhatt has also joined the team after an eight-year stint working for Lewis Silkin in London. Aman advises on all aspects of mainstream commercial property, including freehold and leasehold acquisitions and disposals, headquarter moves and property management.

Raj Flora Seehra and Natasha Bhardwaj have been recruited as senior associates while Darrell Aldridge and Becky Pickering join as associates.

Anthony Westwood and Rhiannon Bartlett complete the new commercial recruits having joined as Paralegals.

On the residential side, Lucie Couchman has joined Higgs as residential property team leader, bringing 15 years of experience in conveyancing, while Sidrah Walimia has been appointed residential conveyancing senior associate.