Weatherite ramps up recruitment drive

Some of the new recruits at Weatherite Air Conditioning

In the last six months West Bromwich-based Weatherite Air Conditioning, which designs and manufactures heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning equipment, has recruited 26 people in various positions including eight new apprentices across the group.

As part of its drive for new employment, Weatherite pledges a substantial investment into its apprentice training scheme, ensuring the company has new talent with which to plan for future growth. It reaps the rewards of its investment in the scheme and has a steady flow of high achievers – many of whom choose to carry on with their education after their initial apprenticeship is completed.

Weatherite achieves this through its successful and on-going relationships with local school and colleges which encourages pupils to pursue a career in engineering.

Angela Hall, HR manager at Weatherite Group, said: “Many of the candidates are not seeking an academic future, preferring instead to learn ‘on the job’, whilst obtaining a relevant qualification. The candidates we employ demonstrate that they have the right attitude and a willingness to learn and, as history has proven time and time again, we can help them become high achievers in an exciting and dynamic industry.

“We have a great rate of well over 80 per cent of our apprentices remaining with us for many years after gaining their qualification. Many also choose to enrol further on part-time courses, and we are happy to sponsor and fully support them in their future studies,” Angela continued.

“We do not see the demand for business diminishing in any way and will continue to look for ways to actively increase our presence in the West Midlands region and the HVAC marketplace. It is therefore imperative that we invest in new talent for the future.”

Given the challenges that have presented themselves throughout the pandemic, this has led to a great deal of focus on priorities. The company has recently invested heavily in expanding its premises and purchasing new machinery to cope with increased sales demand.

“We have a great employment retention figure, employing more than 200 people mostly from the local area. All companies operate as a team. I believe that this is reflected in our ability to attract and retain a high calibre of employees – at all levels of the business.