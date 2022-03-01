Echo Managed Services appoints customer services director to its board

Rachael Merrell

In her new role, Rachael will be leading Walsall-based Echo’s customer service teams.

Rachael was previously customer delivery director at Echo’s sister company, South Staffs Water, for five years and has a decade of experience in the utilities sector with an impressive career demonstrating a commitment to great customer service and commercially focused operations. She will enhance Echo’s existing team and will focus on managing the continual developments within the industry, helping to build and deliver the solutions that add value to their client’s customer experience strategies.

Rachael Merrell said: “This is a brilliant new opportunity for me to continue my career within the utilities sector. It is a great time to join the team to expand its customer service offering at a time of transformation within the industry. Customers are continually raising their expectation for support and advice, particularly within the water sector. I am looking forward to working with a team that holds creativity and the customer at the heart of all of its operations."