Westgate set for a year of growth

Westgate's Hoardfence

Following the acquisition of the Burgess Building and the launch of a new product to the construction industry, the business has extensive expansion plans in sight.

Westgate began the new year with a committed focus towards growth within their core product ranges, which includes manufacturing and supplying specialist partitioning and walling products to some of the world’s most recognisable businesses and brands.

The second half of 2021 saw the business purchase the previous home of CEP Burgess, Verulam Road on the north side of Stafford. The 55,000 sq ft warehouse was acquired as part of the businesses growth strategy which will meet its need for additional warehouse and production space.

This new facility will allow Westgate to increase product manufacture and will include housing their latest product, Hoardfence, a reusable external hoarding solution for the construction industry, was launched at the end of January.

With the acquisition of the new facility, and the launch of Hoardfence, the team at Westgate is looking to grow across the construction, warehouse and manufacturing sectors and is keen for local people to play an important part as the business expands.

David Street, head of marketing, said: “Like so many businesses 2020 and 2021 were a challenge, both in terms of our business but also for our team. The Burgess Building and what it represents in terms of our commitment to growing allows us to meet not only the needs of our customers today but into the future. Westgate has been in Stafford for many years, it made a commitment to the town some time ago and today we’re continuing to deliver upon that commitment by not only creating new jobs but actively encouraging local people to join the business.”

Westgate has been in Stafford for 45 years and as a trusted and experienced industry expert have seen steady growth for a number of years. The business gives back in some unique ways including a recycling programme for its hoarding panels which most recently saw it partner with Marine Conservation Society both in terms of financial donation and also arranging for the Westgate team to take part in an organised beach clean.

Hoardfence builds on Westgate's internal hoarding solution Hoardfast.

The uPVC panel solution is quicker and easier to install than traditional offerings and fully reusable. Traditional based timber solutions historically end up going to landfill once work has finished