Lender makes senior business development appointment

Andrew Hustwit has been appointed as head of business development at BCRS Business Loans

BCRS Business Loans in Wolverhampton has announced that Andrew Hustwit has been appointed as its new head of business development.

This internal promotion will see him step up from his current role of business development manager to become a member of the leadership team where he will play a key role in delivering BCRS’ five-year growth strategy to increase lending and social impact.

He will also head up a team of four business development managers who are based across the West Midlands region and support businesses and intermediaries throughout their loan application process.

BCRS Business Loans, established 19 years ago as a non-profit lender, supports businesses that are unable to tick all of the boxes at traditional lenders.

Mr Hustwit said: “I am delighted to become the head of business development at BCRS Business Loans. I have thoroughly enjoyed working at BCRS for the past four years and was only too happy to accept this brilliant opportunity to progress within the team.

“I remain passionate about supporting SMEs across the West Midlands with access to finance and thoroughly believe in our human approach to lending, where we base our decisions on the business itself rather than computerised credit scores.

"I am therefore relishing the opportunity to get stuck into this new role, fostering relationships with key partners and introducers from a strategic perspective.”

Stephen Deakin, chief executive at BCRS Business Loans, added: “I am pleased to share the news that Andrew has been appointed as head of business development. He has been an important part of our team for the past four years and, in that time, he has shown incredible commitment and support not just to BCRS, but also to our customers and wider team.

“I look forward to working closely with Andrew and the wider leadership team as we continue to increase our support for small businesses across the West Midlands, whilst also expanding our social and economic impact.”